NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials seized an estimated $50,000 worth of drugs and more than $11,000 in cash during a drug bust in New Castle.
On Monday, officials executed a search warrant on the 600 block of Court Street in New Castle.
A search found suspected uncut cocaine, suspected heroin, fentanyl patches, suboxone strips, amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills, THC “Trix” vape cartridges and $11,911 in cash.
Jeremy Perkins is now facing numerous drug charges.
