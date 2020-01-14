



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt Athletics is looking to provide major upgrades to the athletic facilities in Oakland.

The project called “Victory Heights” is set to bring a new look to Pitt Panther athletic spaces and venues for most of the sports that compete and train at the top of campus.

“A series of state-of-the-art athletics projects that will provide @PittTweet student-athletes with national-caliber competition, training and sports performance and medicine facilities.”

Some of the major upgrades include the following:

– A 3,500-seat arena for gymnastics, volleyball and wrestling. Each of those teams currently practice and compete in the 70-year-old Fitzgerald Field House.

– An eight-lane, 300-meter indoor track for the men’s and women’s programs as well as a band facility. The Panthers’ track and field teams have not have a solid home since Pitt Stadium was demolished in 1999.

– A cutting-edge athletic performance center This will serve the strength and conditioning, sports medicine, nutrition and mental well-being needs for 16 of Pitt’s 19 athletics programs.

Watch the full Pitt Athletics Press Conference on Victory Heights:

“Victory Heights is about coming together as a community and doing our part to drive comprehensive excellence,” Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said. “And it’s about taking the steps needed to give each of our student-athletes the very best environment to learn, grow and reach their highest potential.”

“For far too long, a significant percentage of our student-athletes have been forced to compete in facilities that do not reflect the lofty standards and aspirations of the University of Pittsburgh,” Athletic Director Heather Lyke said. “Today’s announcement is the first step in transforming that liability into a game-changing asset in our quest for comprehensive excellence.

The initiative for athletics is part of the school’s master plan which is designed to advance Pitt’s University at large.