Filed Under:Devin Bush, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker Devin Bush is earning more postseason honors as his first year in the NFL came to a close.

The Pro Football Writers Association of America named Bush a member of the 2019 All-Rookie Team Tuesday.

“The 2019 PFWA All-Rookie Team and rookie honors:”

Bush ended his rookie season with 109 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 4 fumble recoveries and one sack. He also scored a defensive touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on a fumble recovery.

