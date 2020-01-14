Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker Devin Bush is earning more postseason honors as his first year in the NFL came to a close.
The Pro Football Writers Association of America named Bush a member of the 2019 All-Rookie Team Tuesday.
“The 2019 PFWA All-Rookie Team and rookie honors:”
The 2019 PFWA All-Rookie Team and rookie honors: pic.twitter.com/mmHVHWWQFx
— Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 14, 2020
Bush ended his rookie season with 109 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 4 fumble recoveries and one sack. He also scored a defensive touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on a fumble recovery.
