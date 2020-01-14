



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department says a suspect who escaped from a state constable Monday night in downtown Pittsburgh is back in custody.

The sheriff’s office says 22-year-old Robert Logsdon was taken back into custody Monday night. They have not yet said where he was re-arrested.

Officials said Logsdon was being transported from a neighboring borough by a state constable on Monday evening when he escaped at the intersection of Fort Pitt Boulevard and Stanwix Street. It happened around 6:25 p.m.

He kicked out a window and got away, authorities said.

The manhunt got underway immediately after.

JUST IN —> The Allegheny Co. Sheriff’s Office just informed us they took Logsdon into custody last night. More details to come. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/CfeggjoQ4O — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) January 14, 2020

According to Bellevue Police, Logsdon was arrested in their borough and was being transported to the Allegheny County Jail on three arrest warrants.

