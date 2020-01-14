  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department says a suspect who escaped from a state constable Monday night in downtown Pittsburgh is back in custody.

The sheriff’s office says 22-year-old Robert Logsdon was taken back into custody Monday night. They have not yet said where he was re-arrested.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

Officials said Logsdon was being transported from a neighboring borough by a state constable on Monday evening when he escaped at the intersection of Fort Pitt Boulevard and Stanwix Street. It happened around 6:25 p.m.

He kicked out a window and got away, authorities said.

The manhunt got underway immediately after.

According to Bellevue Police, Logsdon was arrested in their borough and was being transported to the Allegheny County Jail on three arrest warrants.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

