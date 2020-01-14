



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CBS) — The Pittsburgh Steelers may play an extra preseason game next season.

In an interview with Stan Savran on SNR on Monday that was transcribed by the Steelers, team president Art Rooney II said the Steelers may play in the 2020 Hall of Fame Game.

“I think there is a pretty good chance we will be playing in the Hall of Fame game this year,” Rooney II said in the intereview. “It’s not something the coaches and players love to see having an extra preseason game. I think it will be a fun weekend in Canton if things go the way we hope they go the next few days and weeks.

“(There is) nothing firm yet. We have been given indications that we should be probably planning on it. It’s not official yet, but I think it’s more than likely.”

Over the weekend, former Steelers coach Bill Cowher was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the Class of 2020 Centennial Slate.

Other Steelers legend Troy Polamalu, Donnie Shell, Buddy Parker and Alan Faneca are also up for Hall of Fame bids this year.

Rooney II said, “We have been hearing mostly positive things” about Polamalu’s chances.

The team president also addressed the Steelers’ chances of appearing on ‘Hard Knocks.’

“No word on (appearing on ‘Hard Knocks’) yet,” Rooney said. “Seems like it’s getting a lot of attention here. It’s one of those things that, if we have to do it, we’ll grin and bear it. I think if they ask us, ‘Are you volunteering for this?’, we’ll say no. It’s not necessarily a volunteer kind of situation anymore, as you know.”