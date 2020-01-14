Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman will serve almost 7 years behind bars for sex trafficking a minor from Ohio to Pennsylvania.
Authorities say Shelby Brown and Oscar Carter — both from Tulsa, Oklahoma — were indicted on multiple sex trafficking charges, including sex trafficking of a child.
Brown was convicted of violating the Mann Act by transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of having that child perform in prostitution. She pleaded guilty in September.
Brown was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 78 months imprisonment following 5 years of supervised release, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced.
You must log in to post a comment.