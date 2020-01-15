



REDSTONE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people were killed in an early morning crash that shut down Route 40 in Fayette County.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. along Route 40/Redstone Way, between Colvin Run Road and Grindstone Road, right above Turnpike 43, in Redstone Township.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

Officials have not yet released the names of the victims or the cause of the crash.

The investigation is expected to take some time.

Sad news to report out of Redstone Township, Fayette County: There was a fatal accident on RT-40/Redstone Way. It happened around 5 a.m. The coroner was called to the scene for two victims. RT-40 is closed both ways by Colvin Run Rd & Grindstone Rd. Stay with @KDKA for updates. pic.twitter.com/xxUbVgdobl — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) January 15, 2020

Drivers were being asked to avoid Route 40 in both directions, but the road reopened just before 8 a.m.

