  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Fayette County, Local TV, Redstone Township, Route 40


REDSTONE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people were killed in an early morning crash that shut down Route 40 in Fayette County.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. along Route 40/Redstone Way, between Colvin Run Road and Grindstone Road, right above Turnpike 43, in Redstone Township.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

Officials have not yet released the names of the victims or the cause of the crash.

The investigation is expected to take some time.

Drivers were being asked to avoid Route 40 in both directions, but the road reopened just before 8 a.m.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments