PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another Steeler is headed to the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl.
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Joe Haden was selected for the game.
He is replacing injured Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters.
Joe Haden is headed to the #ProBowl! 🌴
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 15, 2020
Haden had 65 tackles, 17 pass defenses and five interceptions this season.
He will be joined at the Pro Bowl by defensive teammates Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt.
The NFL announced earlier that center Maurkice Pouncey and guard David DeCastro will miss the Pro Bowl with injuries.
A total of five Steelers made the roster initially.
