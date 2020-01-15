Prospect, Pa. (KDKA) — A Prospect man is behind bars, facing charges after police said he threw a coffee mug at them during a standoff.

“I heard them breaking — not the police — but Mr. Foster breaking windows,” Diane Green said.

Green said she knew something was wrong on Friday when police surrounded her next door neighbor’s home.

“I heard the bullhorn and the police asked him to come out of the house. They asked him three or four times to come out,” Green said.

Residents tell KDKA Gerry Foster, 61, said, “I’m going out in a blaze of glory” when state police tried to get him out of his home on Schantz Road, by the Big Butler Fairgrounds, for a mental health warrant.

“He threw a coffee mug at one of the troopers from inside the residence, he threw that mug at the the trooper outside,” Trooper Dan Kesten said.

According to the criminal complaint, state police thought the barrel of a rifle was in the window hole where the mug came out so they called in the “Special Emergency Response Team.”

“I did see a drone go up in the air, but I didn’t see it come back down,” Green said.

Police tell KDKA Foster threw a baseball at that drone causing damage to the $10,000 dollar device before Foster gave up and walked out.

“He was charged with person not to have a firearm, charged with attempted aggravated assault and criminal mischief,” Kesten said.

Police did find two firearms inside the home after Foster was arrested.

He’s currently at the Butler County Prison with a $50,000 bond.