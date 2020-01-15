



ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say new charges have been filed against a suspected sexual predator accused of assaulting multiple victims for the past 20 years.

Eric Alan Wright, 47, of Leechburg, is facing more charges after another alleged victim came forward, police said.

The most recent charges filed against him are for indecent exposure, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

In this incident, police say the alleged victim was 12 or 13 years old when Wright allegedly watched her in the shower.

It happened in 2002 or 2003, and the victim told police it happened more than once.

Then between 2004 and 2007, police say Wright committed lewd acts at the victim’s family’s business.

She was between 14 and 17 at the time.

Most recently in 2015 when the victim was 25, police say the victim was leaving her family’s business when Wright reached through an open window of her vehicle and put his hand under her shirt.

Blaine Jones is representing Wright.

He said Wright turned himself in on Friday.

“What’s interesting about these types of cases is they can go one of two ways. Either a person is charged and a bunch of people come forward and it’s because they waited for so long and were afraid. Or maybe because they’re jumping on the bandwagon,” said Jones.

Last week, more than 20 charges were filed against Wright, ranging from open lewdness to sexual assault to sexual assault forcible rape. Police say there were multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Investigators say the alleged crimes happened between the last 15-19 years in the Allegheny Township area. The alleged victims range in age from 12- to 50-years-old.

Police told KDKA five victims have come forward and there are likely more victims to come.

Wright was arraigned on these new charges Wednesday.

He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing next week. He remains in the Westmoreland County Prison and is unable to post bail.