PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Matt Canada is back in Pittsburgh, but this time he is with a different team.

The Steelers announced they have hired Matt Canada as the team’s next quarterback coach.

“We have hired Matt Canada as quarterbacks’ coach.”

Canada served as the Pitt Panthers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Pat Narduzzi in 2016. It was one of the more productive seasons for Pitt offenses in recent history. In 2017, Canada was hired to the same position at LSU. In 2018, he took the offensive coordinator position at the University of Maryland and had to step in as interim head coach when D.J. Durkin was placed on administrative leave. The 47-year-old was out of football in 2019 after being fired by Maryland.

The Steelers quarterback coaching position was left vacant after Randy Fichtner, who held the position, replaced Todd Haley as offensive coordinator in 2018.