



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is cooking Mediterranean this week on Pittsburgh Today Live. This recipe is perfect if you’re counting calories in the new year.

Greek Shrimp with Tomatoes and Feta

Ingredients:

1-1/2 pounds extra-large shrimp (21-25 per pound), peeled and deveined

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons ouzo

5 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Salt and pepper

1 small onion, chopped

1 red or green bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and chopped

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained with 1/3 cup juice reserved

¼ cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh parsley

6 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (1-1/2 cups)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Orzo and Rice Pilaf (See recipe)

Directions:

Toss shrimp in bowl with 1 tablespoon oil, 1 tablespoon ouzo, 1 tablespoon garlic, lemon zest, ¼ teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; set aside.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in 12-inch skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add onion, bell pepper, and ¼ teaspoon salt, cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables release their liquid, 3 to 5 minutes. Uncover and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid evaporates and vegetables are softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in remaining garlic and pepper flakes and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Stir in tomatoes and reserved juice, wine, and remaining 2 tablespoons ouzo. Bring to simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until flavors meld and sauce is slightly thickened (sauce should not be completely dry), 5 minutes. Stir in parsley and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Reduce heat to medium-low and add shrimp along with any accumulated juices; stir to coat and distribute evenly. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until shrimp are opaque throughout, 6 to 9 minutes, adjusting heat as needed to maintain bare simmer. Off heat, sprinkle with feta and dill and drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Serve over Orzo and Rice Pilaf.

Serves: 4 to 6

Orzo and Rice Pilaf

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons butter

6 green onions, white part only, finely chopped

¾ cup orzo

¾ cup short- grain rice

3 cups chicken broth

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Heat butter in large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and sauté until just translucent. Add orzo and stir until grains are golden. Add rice and stir about 2 minutes. Blend in broth and salt and pepper to taste. Bring to boil, then reduce heat, and cover tightly and simmer until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed, about 30 minutes.