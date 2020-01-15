Comments
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are trying to catch a suspect accused of vandalizing several homes in Lawrence County with paintballs.
The Shenango Township Police say they responded to a call of a house on Highview Drive that had been hit with paintballs Tuesday shortly before midnight.
Police say at least five other residence on Highview Drive and Old Butler Road were also hit. The suspect is accused of targeted properties on North Cascade Street in New Castle as well.
Anyone with information or surveillance images that could help police catch the suspect is asked to call the Shenango Township Police Department at 724-654-2243.
