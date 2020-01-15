  • KDKA TVOn Air

SLIPPERY ROCK (KDKA) – A Slippery Rock football player is facing charges for allegedly driving under the influence with his 1-year-old in the car.

Police say Devin Sims was driving on Route 837 in Monongahela when officers saw him speeding. Police say he cut off a tractor trailer and almost caused a head-on crash.

(Photo Credit: Slippery Rock Township)

Sims allegedly had his 1-year-old child and two other people in the car with him.

Police say they also found a bottle of alcohol in the vehicle and they say Sims told them he had smoked marijuana before getting behind the wheel.

He’s facing multiple charges, including DUI, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

