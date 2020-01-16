Comments
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Animals Friends rescued 24 cats and kittens from a McKees Rocks home with deplorable conditions.
On Thursday, Animal Friends said humane investigators saved the animals, some of which were just days old.
The rescue took place on Monday, when investigators made a visit to the home and found unsanitary conditions.
The cats were taken to Animals Friends to receive medical attention.
It was found that some of the cats have feline leukemia, a contagious and potentially fatal virus.
“Although their condition is still very uncertain, we know that many of the tiny kittens likely wouldn’t have survived if they had remained in the house,” Animals Friends said on Facebook.
You must log in to post a comment.