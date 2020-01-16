



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A major Pittsburgh brand is crossing enemy lines to help fans of the Steelers biggest rivals.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the H.J. Heinz Company is offering flight change reimbursement for Ravens fans who were a little too confident their team would make it to the Super Bowl this year.

“If you bought a ticket to the Big Game and your team doesn’t make it — not all hope is lost. Enter for a chance to get your Miami-bound flight change fees covered* for just 57¢. Starting 1.20.2020.”

A news release says the company will cover $199.34 of the average $200 flight change fee for any fan who booked flights to Miami for the Super Bowl, giving them just $0.57 to pay instead of the full fee. As tradition goes, Heinz is known for their 57 Varieties.

“Heinz has been adding the goodness to any moment, big or small, for decades,” said spokeswoman Dalia Adler. “There’s a feeling you get when you spot a bottle of Heinz — that things are looking up — and we’re excited to continue being a brand that Americans and football fans alike can always count on, even during playoff season.”

Fans who want the chance for Heinz to pay for most of their flight change fees will have to visit their website to sign up.