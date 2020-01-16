HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — A Homestead man is facing a long list of charges after police say he pointed a shotgun at an officer who was responding to his apartment over a complaint about loud music.

Police have charged David Randolph with assault of a law enforcement officer, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, it all started just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when police were called to the Homestead High Rise Apartments for a loud music complaint from Randolph’s neighbor.

Officers say the knocked several times on Randolph’s door, but he did not answer until the music was turned down.

Police say Randolph opened the door and asked officers, “What the hell are you doing here?” When the officers asked for his identification, he told them, “I don’t need to give you anything,” and attempted to slam the door closed. He then told the officers, “I’m going to get my attorney because this is all [expletive].”

The criminal complaint says officers told Randolph to keep his music turned down or he would be cited, then went over to speak with his neighbor.

While interviewing the neighbor, police say Randolph came back out into the hallway, telling them, “I got something for you guys.” They told him to go back inside and to expect a citation by mail.

Police say as the officers were walking away, music started blasting again from Randolph’s apartment. The criminal complaint says he then came back into the hallway a third time, “holding a black shotgun at his side.”

The officers say he then raised it and pointed it at one of them. Police say they drew their guns and ordered Randolph to drop his own weapon, then backed into an elevator and called for backup.

The Allegheny County SWAT Team arrived and Randolph was taken into custody. Police found the shotgun in his apartment.

Randolph was taken to the West Homestead Police Station, and is now being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

