PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a man walked into a Pittsburgh hospital with a gunshot wound in his back.
Pittsburgh Police responded to reports of a male with a gunshot wound who had walked into a hospital around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.
When they arrived to talk with the victim, police say he told them he was leaving a bar on the 2600 block of California Avenue when he heard gunfire.
He told police that’s when he realized he’d been shot in the back.
The victim was last listed in stable condition.
Police say they are investigating.
