



NEW ORLEANS (KDKA) — Odell Beckham is in trouble not only with the NCAA, but also law enforcement for his behavior after the National Championship.

Beckham was on the sidelines as the LSU Tigers won the national title over Clemson earlier this week, and he was causing quite a scene during the celebration for his alma mater.

Beckham was first scene handing wads of cash to some of the LSU players after the game. It is currently illegal to pay NCAA football players for playing the game.

The more serious situation surfaced via video Thursday morning. Beckham is accused of touching the backside of a police officer and the City of New Orleans Police Department has issued a warrant for his arrest.

It is unknown what action will be taken by the NCAA in regards to the money, but LSU has released a statement.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night,” the team said in a prepared statement.

“Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes. We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”

Regarding the arrest warrant, the Browns released a statement on Twitter, saying:

“We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on this matter. They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation.”