PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new tribute to Mac Miller has been completed.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Local artist Jeremy Raymer finished painting a mural of the late rapper at the corner of East Ohio Street and James Street.

The 26-year-old rapper died of an accidental overdose in September 2018.

Miller‘s family announced the late rapper’s posthumous album “Circles” will be released on Friday.

