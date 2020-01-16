PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The former police officer acquitted in the Antwon Rose II shooting is suing the University of Pittsburgh.
Michael Rosfeld claims the university improperly fired him.
The firing was months before the Rose shooting.
Rosfeld said he was terminated without cause and didn’t have a hearing.
Rosfeld was fired after he arrested several men at a bar in Oakland.
The former police officer contends he was fired because one of the men he arrested is the son of a high-ranking Pitt official.
The men claim Rosfeld used excessive force.
Video surveillance showed otherwise and supported Rosfeld’s account of what happened.
The University of Pittsburgh released a statement, saying:
“The University has not received the suit yet.”
BREAKING: Former Officer Michael Rosfeld sues Pitt, its police chief and vice chancellor saying he was fired without recourse. pic.twitter.com/ukIS4hQYp2
— Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) January 16, 2020
