PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who became unresponsive on a flight prompted an emergency landing at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
The Southwest Flight was heading from New York to Chicago when it had to make an emergency medical landing at Pittsburgh International Airport Wednesday.
The medical examiner says 48-year-old Thomas Guziak from Illinois became unresponsive during the flight.
He was taken off the plane by first responders and rushed to the hospital where he later died.
The medical examiner did not release the cause or manner of death.
