



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Most of this morning has been dry for Allegheny County, with some snow showers developing along and north of I-80.

Places north of I-70 and the Laurel Highlands will have a chance for seeing some decent snow this afternoon, with temperatures continuing to fall throughout the day.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid- to low-30s with temperatures reaching the freezing mark somewhere around 4 p.m.

Snow showers likely will pick up as the sun is setting with most snow wrapping up before Friday begins. Most of Friday, if not the entire day, will be dry and cold.

Freezing rain will be possible Saturday morning as a warm front lifts through area. Rain showers are expected throughout the day, and then as we head into the evening hours, rain will change to snow.

Snow showers and squalls will be possible on Sunday into Monday with the biggest impact coming to places along and north of I-80.

We start next week with some very cold weather in place with lows around 10 degrees each morning. Highs will be around 25 each of those days.

