PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Students at North Hills High School are ready to help a dog diagnosed with bone cancer.
Students in Jim Cassandro’s art of making class are designing and building a prosthetic leg for a dog in need, the district announced on Twitter.
Dezi, a 6-year-old Goldendoodle, had her back left leg amputated after she was diagnosed with bone cancer.
The students will build the prosthetic so Dezi can get around and take longer walks, a picture shared by the district said.
Way to go, students!
Students in Jim Cassandro’s Art of Making class will be designing and building a prosthetic leg for Dezie, a 6-year-old Goldendoodle whose back left leg was amputated after she was diagnosed with bone cancer a few years ago. What an awesome project! 🐶❤️ #nhproud pic.twitter.com/oj74xOr2ls
— North Hills SD (@north_hills) January 16, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.