PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Students at North Hills High School are ready to help a dog diagnosed with bone cancer.

(Photo Credit: North Hills School District/Twitter)

Students in Jim Cassandro’s art of making class are designing and building a prosthetic leg for a dog in need, the district announced on Twitter.

Dezi, a 6-year-old Goldendoodle, had her back left leg amputated after she was diagnosed with bone cancer.

The students will build the prosthetic so Dezi can get around and take longer walks, a picture shared by the district said.

Way to go, students!

