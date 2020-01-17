Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department thousands of dollars in more fines against U.S. Steel.
The Health Department says there were pollution violations at the Clairton Coke Works during the second and third quarters of 2019.
The fines total more than $743,000.
According to the Health Department, 90% of the fines will go towards the Community Benefit Trust, which was set up for the communities impacted by the violations.
The other 10% goes toward the Clean Air Fund.
The violations fall under Article XXI Air Pollution Control.
