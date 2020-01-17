  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Barenaked Ladies are hitting the road and bringing their 2020 tour to Pittsburgh.

The Barenaked Ladies are coming to Stage AE this summer along with the Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket.

They’ll bring their 2020 “Last Summer On Earth” Tour to Pittsburgh on July 22.

The 35-city tour kicks off in July with a show in Florida. The three 90s bands will also be in Pennsylvania again for a show in Philadelphia on July 14.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 21 and tickets for the general public next Friday, Jan. 24.

