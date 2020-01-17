



CHESWICK (KDKA) — A mobile home has been destroyed by a fire in Cheswick.

Smoke was seen billowing from the home along Beech Street. It was first reported around 11 a.m. and brought under control by 11:45 a.m.

Much of siding on the home is gone and the roof caved in.

WATCH: Crews Battle Cheswick Fire —

A family of four, two adults and two children, lived in the home, which is now a total loss. The family was not home at the time.

Emergency officials say there was a danger the fire could spread to a neighboring home. Crews hosed it down as a precaution.

“There was an initial report that there were two homes on fire, and the crew from 167 checked the house and it was just smoke blowing in the house through the eaves. They had to put water on it to keep it from catching on fire,” said Lt. Donald Trebach, Cheswick Volunteer Fire Department.

Mobile home in Cheswick appears to be a total loss. Fire under control. I’m told 2 adults & 2 children live inside. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/4xvvoPqDVm — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) January 17, 2020

No injuries have been reported.

However, neighbors say two family pets did not get out of the home.

BREAKING: Mobile home fire in Cheswick. This is on Beech St. Neighbors tell me no one was inside the home but two dogs did not make it. @KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/gC8fqGRELw — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) January 17, 2020

At least 11 fire departments responded to the scene.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause.

