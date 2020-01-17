



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Traffic is backing up on I-279 South after a pick-up truck flipped upside down and got caught in the Jersey barrier.

KDKA’s Rick Dayton reports several lanes are closed on I-279 South. A pick-up truck rolled over and appears to be stuck on the barrier.

TRAFFIC ALERT: rollover crash on the inbound parkway north has several lanes closed. Pick up truck is on its roof and caught up in the Jersey barrier. Back-ups already starting as emergency crews arriving on scene. — Rick Dayton (@rickdayton) January 17, 2020

Back-ups are already starting and emergency crews are on the scene of the crash.

#BREAKING: Pickup roll over on I 279 South near Allegheny General. Parkway North. Unknown injuries. Traffic backed up. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/jPF51kvlpw — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) January 17, 2020

There has been no word on injuries yet.

