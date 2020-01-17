  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Traffic is backing up on I-279 South after a pick-up truck flipped upside down and got caught in the Jersey barrier.

KDKA’s Rick Dayton reports several lanes are closed on I-279 South. A pick-up truck rolled over and appears to be stuck on the barrier.

Back-ups are already starting and emergency crews are on the scene of the crash.

There has been no word on injuries yet.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

