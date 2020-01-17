  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Listening parties were held across Pittsburgh for Mac Miller.

On Friday, the late rapper’s posthumous album “Circles” was released.

It features 12 songs.

Mac Miller‘s fans honored him by attending pop-up exhibits and listening sessions in Pittsburgh.

There were meetings on the North Side, at a gallery on Suisom Street and a listening room on Middle Street.

The 26-year-old rapper died of an accidental overdose in September 2018.

RELATED STORIES:

Cameron Pettit, Stephen Walter, and Ryan Reavis will be in court in Los Angeles on Sept. 29, 2020.

The men are accused of selling Mac Miller the drugs that led to his overdose.

