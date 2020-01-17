



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You can now buy Powerball and Mega Million tickets online.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that both Powerball and Mega Million tickets can be bought online through the iLottery platform. To purchase tickets, you’ll need to download the lottery’s app.

According to a news release from the state lottery, there will be many of the same features as if buyers visited a physical location to get their tickets. You can either pick your own numbers or do a “quick pick” option to receive random numbers.

To buy online, you’ll first have to create an account, which will require proof of identity and age.

In order to promote “responsible play,” the news release says there are player-controlled settings.

