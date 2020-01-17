Comments
BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are asking the public for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Westmoreland County.
State police say Lainey Ucman was last seen at Storey Frye Road in South Huntingdon Township Thursday night.
The Pennsylvania State Police needs assistance in located missing 13 year old Lainey Ucman. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Belle Vernon 724-929-6262 pic.twitter.com/tlcvZp2b3Z
— Troopers Bondarenka, Broadwater & Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) January 17, 2020
She may be driving a white 2017 Ford Focus sedan that has the Pennsylvania registration PZ48G0.
Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Belle Vernon at 724-929-6262.
