BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are asking the public for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Westmoreland County.

State police say Lainey Ucman was last seen at Storey Frye Road in South Huntingdon Township Thursday night.

She may be driving a white 2017 Ford Focus sedan that has the Pennsylvania registration PZ48G0.

(Photo Credit: State Police Troop B/Twitter)

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Belle Vernon at 724-929-6262.

