



NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Head lice: they crawl around places like day cares and elementary schools and are common among young kids.

And according to Dr. John E. Pallone, J.D., superintendent of New Kensington-Arnold School District, there are multiple cases being reported in area schools.

The outbreak is district-wide and ranges from grades kindergarten to grade 12, Pallone told KDKA on Thursday.

The district issued a letter to parents as early as Jan. 6 about the head lice.

The letter reads: “Please note that a case of head lice has been discovered in your child’s classroom building.”

Pallone told KDKA on Thursday that there are multiple cases, but could not specify an amount.

The superintendent said NKASD is doing “everything we can as a school district” to get the issue resolved.

Nurses are apparently checking students scalps on a daily basis. If head lice are discovered in a student’s hair, that student is sent home immediately and required to get treatment.

The district has purchased Nix lice removal kits for parents who cannot afford them.

The district recommends treatments, which can be found here and here.