PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have added depth to the organization by trading for a defenseman.

The team announced the trade with the Dallas Stars for 23-year-old John Nyberg.

“The Penguins have acquired defenseman John Nyberg from the Dallas Stars in exchange for forward Oula Palve. Nyberg is signed through the end of the 2019.20 season and carries a value of $745,000 at the NHL level. He will report to the @WBSPenguins.”

Nyberg played in 19 games with the Stars’ AHL affiliate Texas Stars this season, where he recorded two goals and four assists.

He was originally drafted in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars.