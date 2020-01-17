  • KDKA TVOn Air

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Route 51 in Moon Township is back open following a massive landslide at the beginning of January.

PennDOT announced Route 51, also known as McGovern Boulevard, reopened after a closure at the intersection of Flaugherty Run Road, between Purdy Road and Stoops Ferry Road.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

Moon Township police say PennDOT finished cleaning up the landslide that was detouring nearly 14,000 drivers.

Route 51 was reopened Friday at 1 p.m.

Moon Township police say now that the road isn’t closed, it should help the congestion Moon Township police said they saw at Flaugherty Run and Brodhead Road.

