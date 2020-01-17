Comments
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Route 51 in Moon Township is back open following a massive landslide at the beginning of January.
PennDOT announced Route 51, also known as McGovern Boulevard, reopened after a closure at the intersection of Flaugherty Run Road, between Purdy Road and Stoops Ferry Road.
Moon Township police say PennDOT finished cleaning up the landslide that was detouring nearly 14,000 drivers.
Route 51 was reopened Friday at 1 p.m.
Moon Township police say now that the road isn’t closed, it should help the congestion Moon Township police said they saw at Flaugherty Run and Brodhead Road.
