



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It is a cold, and for some, snowy January morning.

Snow fell on parts of the area overnight, combine that with temperatures in the 20s, and the morning commute has become a treacherous one.

Parts of the South Hills are the hardest hit.

Several trucks had problems on the Parkway West at Green Tree Hill in the early morning hours.

Route 51 seems to be the biggest problem area. Crashes at Edgebrook Avenue and Ensign Avenue slowed and even stopped traffic, causing a big mess and very heavy delays.

Route 51 traffic is moving at a snails pace!!! There is an accident at the intersection of Edgebrook and 51 right now. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/pAkNB6X4o3 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) January 17, 2020

One person was taken to the hospital from the crash at Edgebrook Avenue. That person’s condition has not been released.

Side roads are an icy mess as well.

There are reports of issues on Becks Run Road, Brownsville Road, Biscayne Drive, Maytide Stree, as well as East Sycamore Street from Lava Street to Arlington Avenue in the city too.

Biscayne Drive reopened to traffic around 7 a.m. after what appears to be a two-vehicle crash at Valera Street. A Port Authority bus was also stopped in the roadway, which was blocked from Brownsville Road to Windfall Way.

Nearby, Becks Run Road in Carrick had to be shut down too after a garbage truck got stuck due to the icy conditions. The busy road was closed between Brownsville Road and Madeline Street, but has since reopened.

Maytide Street was another slick spot in Carrick.

Officials are asking drivers to stay aware of changing conditions and icy spots. Allow for plenty of extra time and remain cautious.

