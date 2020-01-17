WAMPUM BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) — At least one person is dead following a crash involving a dump truck in Lawrence County Friday morning.

The crash was first reported around 9 a.m. at Routes 288 and 18 in Wampum.

A tri-axle truck and red vehicle collided, trapping one person in the car.

The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office says one person died in the crash. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Route 18 is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Traffic was being re-routed from Koppel, Beaver County, through Ellwood City and back into Wampum.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.