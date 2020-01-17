  • KDKA TVOn Air

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A jury has reached a verdict in the Westmoreland County murder case of a man who says his twin brother was the real killer.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports the jury found Darrelle Tolbert-McGhee guilty in the shooting death of 33-year-old Michael Wilson in April 2017 in Jeannette.

Tolbert-McGhee’s defense attorney Tim Dawson says his client wasn’t the shooter. Instead, during the trial he pointed to Tolbert-McGhee’s now-dead identical twin brother.

The jury in Westmoreland County reached their verdict shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

