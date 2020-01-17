GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A jury has reached a verdict in the Westmoreland County murder case of a man who says his twin brother was the real killer.
KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports the jury found Darrelle Tolbert-McGhee guilty in the shooting death of 33-year-old Michael Wilson in April 2017 in Jeannette.
Darelle Tolbert McGee found guilty in the April 2017 murder of MIchael Wilson in Jeannette.
Tolbert-McGhee’s defense attorney Tim Dawson says his client wasn’t the shooter. Instead, during the trial he pointed to Tolbert-McGhee’s now-dead identical twin brother.
The jury in Westmoreland County reached their verdict shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.
