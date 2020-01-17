



EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – A trailer caused an explosion and fire in Westmoreland County, prompting an evacuation of the surrounding area.

The Westmoreland County supervisor reported that a trailer exploded and is on fire in the 1500 block of New Stanton Ruffsdale Road, not far from I-70. The fire was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m.

WATCH LIVE: News Chopper 2 flies over the scene —

#BREAKING: Multiple injuries after a massive propane explosion in Westmoreland County. #NewsChopper2 over the scene near I-70 in East Huntingdon Twp. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/PQ0IKTCuLn — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) January 17, 2020

Crews can be seen trying to put out a fire at a building in East Huntingdon Township. A HAZMAT Team was also called in and is on the scene now.

New Stanton Ruffsdale Road at Thompson Hollow Road is closed. A long line of lights from first responders’ vehicles are stretching down the road.

Large flames could be seen shooting out of the roof along with thick plumes of dark smoke. The tractor trailer was inside a garage when it exploded, catching the building on fire.

Two medical helicopters have landed and are on standby. There was no driver inside the trailer at the time, but at least three people were hurt. Two of the victims were taken by helicopter and the third was transported by ground.

When NewsChopper 2 was flying to the scene, the smoke could be seen from over 40 miles away.

#BREAKING Fire Crews are rolling in left and right at a fast pace to fight this blaze. pic.twitter.com/zVWH0Oin6v — Jeremy Stockdill (@412Storyteller) January 17, 2020

A KDKA photographer on the scene says he’s being told there are tankers in the building.

