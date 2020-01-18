



As the temperature drops overnight, there is the potential for ice to form and created hazardous conditions Sunday morning.

“It’s going to make things a little dicey icy,” Pittsburgh Public Works Director Mike Gabel said outside the City-County Building.

For Public Works, Saturday morning went much smoother than Friday morning. Gabel said the crews were prepared and they got the trucks into place in time. They had about 60 drivers work a 12-hour shift to deal with the snow.

PennDOT had around 65 tackling the highways around the area.

“Through the whole winter event our crews are going to be out,” PennDOT Spokesperson Yasmeen Manyisha said. “That’s today, tonight, and tomorrow.”

Both groups told KDKA they have plenty of supplies to address any ice. Gable said they still have carryover supplies from last winter that haven’t been used.

PennDOT is planning to have their 65 drivers out again tonight.

“They are driving the roads to make sure that they’re aware, especially once ice becomes the issue on the roads,” Manyisha said. “They are going to be able to salt immediately.”

Meanwhile, in the city, their crews will come in around midnight. Gable expects it to be around the same amount as Saturday morning.

“We are going to have coverage by morning so people should be able to make it reasonably well to church,” he said.

Both were unable to pretreat because of the rain. Anything they put down to clear the snow was washed away by the rain.

“It’s all washing down the storm drains, and we will just have to be back at it at midnight tonight,” Gable told KDKA.

Our cameras found several cars that were spun out or disabled because of the slick roads Saturday morning.

Road crews are asking you to stay off the roads if you don’t have to be out, so they can clear the roads.

