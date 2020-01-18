



Robin & Daisy

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Robin is very affectionate and is so happy when the volunteers or staff stop to say “hello.” But she needs a very special home. Robin would not do well with children or dogs. She needs a quiet home and an adopter who is very patient. If Robin gets stressed she will not use the litter pan.

Robin is a little on the “hefty” size. She is spayed and has all her shots … she is all ready to go home with the right person!

To find out more about how to adopt Robin, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Daisy is living with a foster family. Housebroken. Uses a doggie door. Not a barker, gentle nature, needs another playful, dog in household to buddy with. Loves to play fetch. Outside in fenced yard. Couch potato inside. Loves to ride in car. Good on leash. Loves treats. She has chewed a boot, glove and magazine, but that was when foster family was outside with their dogs. She likes to be with her family and have a dog buddy and she is fine. We will not be placing her with a non-dog family. She has been with a foster family for two months raising a litter puppies.

To find out more about how to adopt Daisy, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24