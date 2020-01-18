CLARION (KDKA) — All lanes are closed westbound on I-80 between Exit 64 and 60, according to the National Weather Service.
AVOID I-80!! Multi-vehicle crash near Clarion. At least 4 tractor trailers involved in this crash. Information via: https://t.co/Dc2Jp4VUvb pic.twitter.com/i4pxwY23ke
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 18, 2020
A multi-vehicle crash near Clarion involving at least 4 tractor trailers has closed off traffic between Exit 64: PA 66 South – New Bethlehem/Clarion and Exit 60: PA 66 North – Shippenville.
Police said they received a call about the accident at 8:43 a.m.
Pennsylvania State Police, firefighters and emergency medical services are all on the scene.
There is no word on the condition of the drivers involved in the crash.
Traffic is being diverted at the 64 mile marker westbound. The accident happened between the 61 and 62 mile marker.
