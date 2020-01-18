PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2020 Women’s March started at the staircase of the City-County Building along Grant Street.

Roughly a couple hundred people huddled on the landing from the freezing rain, with the march starting at 11:00 a.m.

Over 20 guests, including state and local officials, were invited to speak at the march.

“We have a wonderful diversity of people who think it really matters to get out and show our power,” said Tracy Baton, the director of the Women’s March Pittsburgh.

City Councilman Corey O’Connor was one of the local officials on hand.

“To get the message out that next year is an important election year and some of these causes we are here discussing are major issues that Pittsburghers want to see on the ballot,” he said.

The topics ranged from the rights of transgender, black, and Latinx women to gun violence and education.

“I taught for 44 years because I want to see women move ahead and the best way to do that is with a college degree,” said Mary Beth Johnson, one of the women in attendance.

The rallying cry was “hear our vote.”

The crowd was escorted by Pittsburgh Police and marched from Grant Street to Market Square, calling for the removal of President Donald Trump from office.

They were met by counter-protesters, including one woman who identified herself as “Let Freedom Ring.”

“They’re a disgrace to our nation,” she said.

Similar marches took place across the country, including New York City, all pushing back against the oppression of women.