PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Catholic Charities is temporarily moving its Winter Warming Station.

Starting today, the warming station will be at the Church of the Epiphany next to PPG Paints Arena. The station opened at 7:30 this morning and will close at 5:30 this evening. Free winter clothes and hand-warmers will be offered.

Catholic Charities has to close its regular warming station on 9th Street for emergency repairs. It will reportedly reopen next Friday.