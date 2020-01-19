Comments
TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a residential fire in Turtle Creek.
The fire happened on the 100 block of Watson Drive around 10:30 a.m. An alert was sent out that “heavy smoke” was coming out one side of the house.
Several crews are at the scene of a fire in Turtle Creek. Working to get details. pic.twitter.com/SZTEdD6DjR
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 19, 2020
A neighbor told KDKA that everyone inside the house made it out safely.
Crews have yet to make a comment on the fire.
