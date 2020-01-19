Filed Under:House Fire, Local News, Local TV, Turtle Creek


TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a residential fire in Turtle Creek.

The fire happened on the 100 block of Watson Drive around 10:30 a.m. An alert was sent out that “heavy smoke” was coming out one side of the house.

A neighbor told KDKA that everyone inside the house made it out safely.

(Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman/KDKA)

Crews have yet to make a comment on the fire.

Comments