



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is just a day away, and several institutions will be closed in observance of the federal holiday.

All city and county offices, banks and post offices will be closed. Port Authority’s Downtown Service Center will be closed, but customer service representatives will still be available.

However, public transit run by Port Authority will still be running on its regular weekday service.

PennDOT Driver License and Photo Centers will be closed as well. Tomorrow is the last day of the three-day weekend closure for PennDOT.

Weather permitting, Allegheny County’s ski slopes, snow tubing, ice rinks and golf courses will be open at Boyce Park, South Park and North Park.

To honor Dr. King’s memory, Ebenezer Mission Baptist Church on Wylie Avenue is hosting the 21st Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast and Program from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. During the ceremony, the Allegheny County Bar Association will present Judge Dwayne Woodruff and his wife Joy Maxberry Woodruff with the 2020 Drum Major for Justice Award for their efforts to promote justice, equality and opportunity in the area. The event is free, and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald is scheduled to speak.

The following is a list of various free programs scheduled by local organizations for tomorrow:

The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and the Carnegie Museum of Art will also be holding featured events all-day long for children and families in honor of Dr. King.