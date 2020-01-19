



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It is typical for members of the community to engage in volunteering and service in honor of Martin Luther King Day.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert was an active participant in one such project in Hazelwood on Saturday. The event, which took place at the Spartan Community Center on East Elizabeth Street, had volunteers completely hands-on. People were cutting wood to help build and create “classroom materials” for nonprofit Center of Life’s youth programs.

Chief Schubert was seen protecting a fellow volunteer in the rain from the hazardous wood-cutting process.

Another volunteer saw the moment and captured it, sending it over to Chief Schubert afterward.