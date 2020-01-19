PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — West Carson Street is closed to traffic in both directions between the West End Circle and Corliss Street due to a water main break.

According to the Pittsburgh Water & Sewage Authority, crews have isolated the break and are awaiting final confirmation of the impacted area. They added that pressure should return to customers soon but it will take time to fully return.

They are asking people that have started to get pressure back to let the water run for one minute and then boil it for one minute before drinking.

PWSA has said water buffaloes will be available at three locations:

Fire Station 29, 2150 Noblestown Road

Fire Station 31, 3000 Chartiers Avenue

725 Ridgemont Avenue

Due to the low temperatures, salt trucks are also on the scene due to the potential icing of the roads.

It not yet known when the road will reopen.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details