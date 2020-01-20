MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — AJ Bramah set career highs with 18 points and 20 rebounds, tying his school’s single-game rebound record, and Robert Morris beat Sacred Heart 67-55 on Monday.
Bramah tied the 20 rebounds Mike Morton made against Baltimore on Jan. 12, 1980.
Sayveon McEwen had 12 points for Robert Morris (9-10, 5-1 Northeast Conference). Dante Treacy added three steals and six assists.
Sacred Heart scored 25 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
E.J. Anosike had 20 points and 17 rebounds for the Pioneers (10-9, 3-3). Aaron Clarke added 16 points.
Robert Morris plays St. Francis (NY) on the road on Thursday. Sacred Heart plays Central Connecticut on the road on Thursday.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.