



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is trying to get the word out to parents and grandparents about a stroller recall over major safety concerns.

Baby Trend is pulling four mini-strollers from its Tango line.

They were sold at Target and on Amazon.

The stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, causing children to fall out.

Four models are under recall, including:

Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A)

Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A)

Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A)

Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A)

The model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller’s legs.

Anyone who has bought the stroller should contact Baby Trend for a replacement or refund.

For more details, visit the CPSC’s website at this link.