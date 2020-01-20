  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is trying to get the word out to parents and grandparents about a stroller recall over major safety concerns.

Baby Trend is pulling four mini-strollers from its Tango line.

They were sold at Target and on Amazon.

(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, causing children to fall out.

Four models are under recall, including:

  • Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A)
  • Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A)
  • Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A)
  • Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A)

The model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller’s legs.

Anyone who has bought the stroller should contact Baby Trend for a replacement or refund.

For more details, visit the CPSC’s website at this link.

