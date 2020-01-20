



BELLEVUE, Pa. (KDKA) – A three-alarm fire damaged a home in Bell Bellevue.

Firefighters and medics battled the fire on the 400 block of Orchard Avenue in Bellevue on Monday.

When crews first arrived, bright orange flames were engulfing much of the house.

The neighbors were the ones who saw the flames shooting from the house.

WATCH: Crews Battle Blazing Fire —



The homeowner was exercising in the garage behind the house when a neighbor told him his house was on fire, officials said.

Officials believe the fire started on the right side of the home.

There were two minor injuries, including one firefighter cut by glass.

The Bellevue Borough Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area as roads are closed, including North Balph Avenue.

DEVELOPING —> Several fire departments are on scene of a house fire in Bellevue. We are waiting to find out more details from the fire chief, but police are asking you to avoid the area. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/1NpiUC0Y01 — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) January 20, 2020

No injuries have been reported yet.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.